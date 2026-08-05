Yuri Maricich Acquires 6,551 Shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stock

CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:CAMP - Get Free Report) insider Yuri Maricich purchased 6,551 shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $10,809.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,808.15. This represents a 108.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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CAMP4 Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. 86,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,472. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.22. CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

CAMP4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter. CAMP4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 194.74% and a negative net margin of 2,193.72%. Analysts forecast that CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAMP shares. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Chardan Capital set a $6.50 price target on shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAMP4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAMP4 Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAMP4 Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics by 141,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 31,174 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,497,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,307,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $38,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,666 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,992,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CAMP4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $14,938,000.

CAMP4 Therapeutics Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products. It provides CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service application, as well as provides tracking and monitoring services within fleet management, supply chain integrity, and international vehicle location.

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