Yvonne Hui Sells 1,327 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) insider Yvonne Hui sold 1,327 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $12,314.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $228,881.92. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Yvonne Hui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Yvonne Hui sold 10,063 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $91,372.04.

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Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of PHR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.59 million, a P/E ratio of 310.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $32.76.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Phreesia had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Phreesia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.82.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 208.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,119 shares of the company's stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 471.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,032 shares of the company's stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 132,015 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,557 shares of the company's stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 262.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the company's stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,012 shares of the company's stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc NYSE: PHR is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company's cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

Further Reading

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