Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NBR

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($1.73) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.94). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries' current full-year earnings is ($6.09) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries' Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.36) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.05) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $3.10. The company had revenue of $797.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $795.82 million. Nabors Industries had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.67) EPS.

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NBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nabors Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.38.

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Nabors Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $86.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $92.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,260,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $68,418,000 after acquiring an additional 485,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 871,047 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $47,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 499,147 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 491,795 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 104,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,346 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,354,000 after acquiring an additional 66,640 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company's operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land‐based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors' integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full‐service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

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