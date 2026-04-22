Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for USAC

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for USA Compression Partners in a research report issued on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners' current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for USA Compression Partners' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

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USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $252.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.43 million.

USAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Texas Capital raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of USAC opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 233.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. USA Compression Partners's payout ratio is 250.00%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners NYSE: USAC is a Houston-based master limited partnership specializing in natural gas compression services for oil and gas producers. The company offers a full suite of midstream compression solutions designed to enhance production flow and optimize field operations. Its core activities include the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, operation and maintenance of natural gas compression equipment onshore across key U.S. basins.

USA Compression's product and service offerings encompass new equipment deployment, aftermarket parts and component sales, field service support, and instrumentation and control systems.

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