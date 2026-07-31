Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) - Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the electronics maker will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries' current full-year earnings is $7.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries' Q4 2027 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS.

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A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AEIS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $421.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $404.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $273.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $128.40 and a 12-month high of $397.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,155 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,278 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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