Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for UPS

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Parcel Service in a report released on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service's current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Parcel Service's Q1 2027 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPS. Wolfe Research reiterated a "peer perform" rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $113.03.

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United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $106.41 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $122.41. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average of $100.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $277,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $848,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 342,866 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 154.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 104,819 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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