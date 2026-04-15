Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a report released on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.71. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle's current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle's Q2 2027 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $7.35 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $24.08 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $28.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $355.00 to $348.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $362.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of JLL opened at $327.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $308.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.88. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $201.96 and a twelve month high of $363.06.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.25 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 184,969.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,864,241 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,300,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,153 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $397,209,000 after buying an additional 178,677 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 993,742 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $334,364,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,836 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $333,451,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $302,697,000 after buying an additional 728,824 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total transaction of $751,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,992.50. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,615,353.60. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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