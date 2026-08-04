Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CYH

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Community Health Systems in a report released on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Community Health Systems' current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Community Health Systems' Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Community Health Systems from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Community Health Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.20 to $3.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $2.95.

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Community Health Systems Stock Up 4.5%

NYSE CYH opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $411.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.84. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The business's fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.250--1.100 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,987 shares of the company's stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,577 shares of the company's stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Community Health Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Community Health Systems this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut its FY2026 EPS forecast to $(1.20) from $(0.58), suggesting a considerably deeper loss than previously expected. The firm also reduced its Q3 2026 estimate to $(0.38) from $(0.03) and its Q4 2026 estimate to $(0.15) from a projected profit of $0.06.

Zacks cut its FY2026 EPS forecast to from $(0.58), suggesting a considerably deeper loss than previously expected. The firm also reduced its Q3 2026 estimate to $(0.38) from $(0.03) and its Q4 2026 estimate to $(0.15) from a projected profit of $0.06. Negative Sentiment: The earnings revisions extended into 2027: FY2027 EPS is now expected at $(0.72) , down from $(0.14). Zacks lowered Q2 2027 EPS to $(0.08) from $(0.05), Q3 2027 to $(0.31) from $(0.01), and Q1 2027 to $(0.18) from $(0.17).

The earnings revisions extended into 2027: FY2027 EPS is now expected at , down from $(0.14). Zacks lowered Q2 2027 EPS to $(0.08) from $(0.05), Q3 2027 to $(0.31) from $(0.01), and Q1 2027 to $(0.18) from $(0.17). Negative Sentiment: Zacks also shifted its FY2028 outlook from a projected profit of $0.07 per share to a $(0.29) loss . Q1 2028 and Q2 2028 estimates were set at $(0.07) and $(0.03), respectively, while Q4 2027 EPS was cut to $(0.15) from $0.09.

Zacks also shifted its FY2028 outlook from a projected profit of $0.07 per share to a . Q1 2028 and Q2 2028 estimates were set at $(0.07) and $(0.03), respectively, while Q4 2027 EPS was cut to $(0.15) from $0.09. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks retained its Hold rating, indicating that the analyst does not currently see a strong enough case for either an upgrade or a downgrade despite the weaker profit projections.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc NYSE: CYH is one of the largest publicly traded hospital operators in the United States. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company owns, leases and manages general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, primarily in non-urban and mid-market communities. CHS is focused on delivering locally accessible healthcare services through its network of affiliated hospitals, clinics and post-acute providers.

The company's core offerings include inpatient medical and surgical care, emergency services, critical care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing.

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