Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for NMI

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NMI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for NMI's current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI's FY2028 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $183.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 53.82%.NMI's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

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Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMIH

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. NMI has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76.

Institutional Trading of NMI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NMI by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NMI by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NMI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,334 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $58,896.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 69,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,085.40. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company's stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

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