Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Cactus

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Cactus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cactus' current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus' Q1 2027 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Cactus had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 15.39%.The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $250.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Cactus alerts: Sign Up

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WHD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cactus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Cactus from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cactus

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. Cactus has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company's 50-day moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,963,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,074,000 after buying an additional 659,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,959,000 after buying an additional 83,190 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,343,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,062,000 after buying an additional 498,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,729,000 after buying an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,839,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,021,000 after buying an additional 272,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In other news, President Joel Bender sold 106,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $5,331,905.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 27,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,426.56. This trade represents a 79.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $10,039,080 in the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cactus's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cactus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cactus wasn't on the list.

While Cactus currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here