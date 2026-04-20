Zacks Research Comments on NVR's Q3 Earnings (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for NVR in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $109.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $107.23. The consensus estimate for NVR's current full-year earnings is $505.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR's Q4 2026 earnings at $114.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NVR. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7,675.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NVR from $7,700.00 to $7,100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners restated a "sell" rating and issued a $5,664.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $8,100.00 price objective on NVR in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8,082.83.

Get NVR alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,007.26 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $6,988.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7,323.80. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.71. NVR has a 12 month low of $6,301.02 and a 12 month high of $8,618.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $105.42 by $16.12. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 34.28%. NVR's revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $139.93 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,922.06, for a total value of $1,584,412.00. Following the sale, the director owned 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,915.16. This represents a 34.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,684,800. This trade represents a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,120 shares of company stock worth $9,012,736. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVR, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVR wasn't on the list.

While NVR currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here