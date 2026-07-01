Zacks Research Downgrades Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) to Hold

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $322.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $224.36.

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Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $302.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6,047.03 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $351.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.33.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $820,205.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 207,417 shares in the company, valued at $59,966,328.87. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total transaction of $820,286.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,175,646.95. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 220,274 shares of company stock worth $57,337,672 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Bloom Energy by 10,000.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 303 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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