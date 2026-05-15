Zacks Research Expects Lower Earnings for Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the mining company will earn $3.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.17. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines' current full-year earnings is $13.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines' Q3 2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.79 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.17 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines's quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis.

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Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $312.00 to $304.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $198.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $238.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $192.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $255.24. The business's 50 day moving average is $203.65 and its 200-day moving average is $193.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the mining company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Agnico Eagle Mines

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines to $12.79 from $12.32, signaling improved earnings expectations for the gold miner. Agnico Eagle Mines stock page

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines to $12.79 from $12.32, signaling improved earnings expectations for the gold miner. Positive Sentiment: The same analyst also lifted near-term estimates for Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and Q3 2027, which suggests stronger projected profitability over multiple quarters. Agnico Eagle Mines stock page

The same analyst also lifted near-term estimates for Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and Q3 2027, which suggests stronger projected profitability over multiple quarters. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment may also be helped by recent reports highlighting Agnico Eagle as a potential buy in falling markets, including an ATB Cormark upgrade to Outperform after Q1 results. Yahoo Finance article

Investor sentiment may also be helped by recent reports highlighting Agnico Eagle as a potential buy in falling markets, including an ATB Cormark upgrade to Outperform after Q1 results. Positive Sentiment: Agnico Eagle’s announced C$14 billion Ontario expansion plan underscores long-term production growth potential, which could support the stock’s valuation if execution remains on track. Yahoo Finance article

Agnico Eagle’s announced C$14 billion Ontario expansion plan underscores long-term production growth potential, which could support the stock’s valuation if execution remains on track. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks still maintains only a “Hold” rating, and it trimmed some estimates as well, including Q2 2026 and Q4 2026, which offsets part of the bullish estimate revisions. Agnico Eagle Mines stock page

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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