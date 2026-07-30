Zacks Research Expects Reduced Earnings for Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Conagra Brands' current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Conagra Brands' Q2 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS.

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Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $14.07.

View Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.5%

CAG stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company's stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176,971 shares of the company's stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tema ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.3% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company's stock.

Conagra Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Conagra Brands's dividend payout ratio is presently -35.00%.

More Conagra Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting Conagra Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Conagra eliminated the chief operating officer position following the COO’s retirement, a restructuring that could simplify management and reduce costs if execution improves. Conagra Brands Retires Its COO and Drops the Role Entirely

Conagra eliminated the chief operating officer position following the COO’s retirement, a restructuring that could simplify management and reduce costs if execution improves. Neutral Sentiment: One recent analysis suggested Conagra may now be fairly valued after its prior decline, potentially limiting downside but also reducing the case for a major near-term rebound. Conagra Stock May Be Fairly Valued After Its Slide

One recent analysis suggested Conagra may now be fairly valued after its prior decline, potentially limiting downside but also reducing the case for a major near-term rebound. Neutral Sentiment: An executive sold 6,045 shares, valued at approximately $86,323, to cover tax withholding after restricted-stock vesting. Because the sale was tax-related and represented only a portion of the executive’s holdings, it provides limited insight into management’s outlook. Conagra EVP Share Sale

An executive sold 6,045 shares, valued at approximately $86,323, to cover tax withholding after restricted-stock vesting. Because the sale was tax-related and represented only a portion of the executive’s holdings, it provides limited insight into management’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its EPS forecasts across fiscal 2027 and 2028, including Q1 2027 to $0.32 from $0.40, Q2 2027 to $0.39 from $0.49, Q1 2028 to $0.33 from $0.44, Q2 2028 to $0.40 from $0.50, Q3 2028 to $0.37 from $0.42, and Q4 2028 to $0.40 from $0.46. Zacks maintained a “Strong Sell” rating, signaling weaker expected profitability than previously projected.

Zacks Research cut its EPS forecasts across fiscal 2027 and 2028, including Q1 2027 to $0.32 from $0.40, Q2 2027 to $0.39 from $0.49, Q1 2028 to $0.33 from $0.44, Q2 2028 to $0.40 from $0.50, Q3 2028 to $0.37 from $0.42, and Q4 2028 to $0.40 from $0.46. Zacks maintained a rating, signaling weaker expected profitability than previously projected. Negative Sentiment: The broader consumer-staples sector is facing consumer resistance to additional price increases, threatening the pricing power that has supported sales and margins. Consumer Staples Estimates Fall

The broader consumer-staples sector is facing consumer resistance to additional price increases, threatening the pricing power that has supported sales and margins. Negative Sentiment: Conagra completed a $500 million offering of 5.400% senior notes. The financing provides liquidity but increases interest costs and reinforces concerns about the company’s leverage. Conagra $500 Million Senior Notes Offering

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra's product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender's and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt's sauces, Orville Redenbacher's popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

Further Reading

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