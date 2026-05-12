Zacks Research Expects Reduced Earnings for Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.39. The consensus estimate for Domino's Pizza's current full-year earnings is $19.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Domino's Pizza's Q4 2026 earnings at $5.98 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.59 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.51 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. Domino's Pizza's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. Mizuho reduced their price target on Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $400.00 price target on Domino's Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Domino's Pizza from $495.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Domino's Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino's Pizza has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $419.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Domino's Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $313.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50-day moving average is $369.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.51. Domino's Pizza has a 1 year low of $310.06 and a 1 year high of $499.08.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.99 per share. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino's Pizza

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $162,167.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,107,763.12. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino's Pizza

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Domino's Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino's Pizza by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Domino's Pizza by 200.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Domino's Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Domino's Pizza by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netradyne said it is expanding across Domino’s franchise network, with five independent franchise operators now live on its platform, which may support safety and operational improvements over time. Article Title

Netradyne said it is expanding across Domino’s franchise network, with five independent franchise operators now live on its platform, which may support safety and operational improvements over time. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in actual borrow pressure, even though the reported calculation was unusual and came in at zero shares.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in actual borrow pressure, even though the reported calculation was unusual and came in at zero shares. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its FY2026 EPS estimate for Domino’s Pizza to $18.59 from $19.39, signaling lower expected full-year profitability. Article Title

Zacks Research cut its FY2026 EPS estimate for Domino’s Pizza to $18.59 from $19.39, signaling lower expected full-year profitability. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $5.98 from $6.30, adding to concerns that earnings momentum may slow. Article Title

Zacks also trimmed its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $5.98 from $6.30, adding to concerns that earnings momentum may slow. Negative Sentiment: The firm lowered its Q2 2026 EPS view to $4.27 from $4.39 and nudged Q1 2027 down to $4.51 from $4.54, reinforcing a softer earnings outlook. Article Title

The firm lowered its Q2 2026 EPS view to $4.27 from $4.39 and nudged Q1 2027 down to $4.51 from $4.54, reinforcing a softer earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn cut its price target on Domino’s Pizza from $340 to $290, which is weighing on sentiment and implies limited upside from current levels. Article Title

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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