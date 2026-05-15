Zacks Research Forecasts Lower Earnings for Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Ingersoll Rand in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand's current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

IR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Evercore set a $84.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $93.38.

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Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE IR opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.23. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $70.26 and a 52-week high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 663.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,615 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 64,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 28,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,415.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 98,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506,890.50. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 18,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $1,771,869.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,182. This trade represents a 52.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,953 shares of company stock valued at $25,422,232. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

More Ingersoll Rand News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingersoll Rand this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed earnings forecasts across multiple periods for Ingersoll Rand, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and several quarterly estimates. Lower profit expectations can signal slower growth or margin pressure, which is typically a negative catalyst for the stock.

Zacks Research trimmed earnings forecasts across multiple periods for Ingersoll Rand, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and several quarterly estimates. Lower profit expectations can signal slower growth or margin pressure, which is typically a negative catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The revisions were modest in most cases, with many estimates only reduced by $0.01 to $0.03 per share, and several longer-term forecasts still imply continued earnings growth over time.

The revisions were modest in most cases, with many estimates only reduced by $0.01 to $0.03 per share, and several longer-term forecasts still imply continued earnings growth over time. Positive Sentiment: Despite the estimate cuts, Zacks Research’s FY2026 forecast of $3.37 per share remains essentially in line with the consensus estimate of $3.38, suggesting the near-term outlook is not materially worse than Wall Street expectations.

Despite the estimate cuts, Zacks Research’s FY2026 forecast of $3.37 per share remains essentially in line with the consensus estimate of $3.38, suggesting the near-term outlook is not materially worse than Wall Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: Earlier coverage noted that Ingersoll Rand beat its latest quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, which supports the idea that the company is still executing well operationally even as analysts slightly reduce forward numbers.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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