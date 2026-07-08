Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for Wayfair Q2 Earnings

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2028 earnings per share estimates for Wayfair in a research report issued on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wayfair's current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wayfair's FY2028 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on W. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Wayfair from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial set a $99.00 target price on Wayfair in a research note on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $79.00 price target on Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $125.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.68.

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Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $93.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.22. Wayfair has a one year low of $53.07 and a one year high of $119.98. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.Wayfair's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,457,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,351,237,000 after purchasing an additional 82,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,634,757 shares of the company's stock worth $967,426,000 after purchasing an additional 72,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,407,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $542,950,000 after buying an additional 180,558 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,866,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,813,000 after buying an additional 296,233 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Wayfair by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,825,654 shares of the company's stock worth $283,724,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $570,518.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 117,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,299,053.76. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Steven Conine sold 7,139 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $560,768.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 429,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,703,684.15. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,925 shares of company stock worth $19,183,749. 18.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Wayfair

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wayfair was named a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which signals improved earnings optimism and can attract momentum investors. Article Title

Wayfair was named a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which signals improved earnings optimism and can attract momentum investors. Positive Sentiment: The company also appeared on Zacks’ momentum-stock lists, reinforcing the idea that investors are rewarding recent price strength and improved technical momentum. Article Title

The company also appeared on Zacks’ momentum-stock lists, reinforcing the idea that investors are rewarding recent price strength and improved technical momentum. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also said Wayfair still looks like a bargain despite its strong recent run, which may support buying interest from growth-focused investors. Article Title

Zacks also said Wayfair still looks like a bargain despite its strong recent run, which may support buying interest from growth-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlighting discounted Wayfair products and a planned large-format store near Princeton suggests the brand is staying visible with consumers and expanding its retail presence. Article Title

Media coverage highlighting discounted Wayfair products and a planned large-format store near Princeton suggests the brand is staying visible with consumers and expanding its retail presence. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale by Jon Blotner of 5,925 shares was filed, but it was executed under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and was tied to tax withholding, which makes it less concerning than discretionary selling. Article Title

An insider sale by Jon Blotner of 5,925 shares was filed, but it was executed under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and was tied to tax withholding, which makes it less concerning than discretionary selling. Neutral Sentiment: Several lifestyle and product-review articles featured Wayfair items, which may help visibility but are unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Article Title

Several lifestyle and product-review articles featured Wayfair items, which may help visibility but are unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Negative Sentiment: A separate commentary piece argued that Wayfair’s reported profits are adjusted while losses remain real, which could remind investors that profitability is still a concern. Article Title

A separate commentary piece argued that Wayfair’s reported profits are adjusted while losses remain real, which could remind investors that profitability is still a concern. Negative Sentiment: Health Canada issued a recall notice for a banned baby item sold on Wayfair, creating a small reputational and compliance overhang. Article Title

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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