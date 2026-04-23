Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for ProPetro Q1 Earnings

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProPetro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for ProPetro's current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $289.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.90 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.06%.ProPetro's revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

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PUMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ProPetro in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ProPetro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ProPetro from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.50.

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ProPetro Trading Up 2.1%

ProPetro stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,539.80 and a beta of 0.62. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in ProPetro by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,237 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,031 shares of the company's stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 77,088 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp is a publicly traded oilfield services company that specializes in hydraulic fracturing and well completion solutions for exploration and production operators. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of pressure pumping services designed to optimize reservoir stimulation and enhance hydrocarbon recovery. Its integrated approach encompasses well design, proppant selection, fluid systems and pressure management to support clients' development targets across unconventional plays.

The company's core offerings include high-pressure fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, acidizing and flowback services, all supported by in-house logistics and digital monitoring tools.

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