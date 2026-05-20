Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of Eaton Q2 Earnings

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eaton in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Eaton's current full-year earnings is $13.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton's Q4 2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $15.20 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Evercore set a $453.00 target price on Eaton in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Eaton from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $420.95.

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Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $371.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.07. Eaton has a 1-year low of $311.90 and a 1-year high of $435.43. The company has a market cap of $144.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 13.99%.The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total value of $835,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,968,209.88. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 18,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.11, for a total transaction of $7,514,123.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,382,678.42. The trade was a 26.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 20,861 shares of company stock worth $8,550,498 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,377 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

More Eaton News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted Eaton’s Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $3.89 from $3.75 and its Q4 2027 estimate to $4.06 from $4.05, reinforcing confidence in longer-term earnings power.

Zacks Research lifted Eaton’s Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $3.89 from $3.75 and its Q4 2027 estimate to $4.06 from $4.05, reinforcing confidence in longer-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to benefit from strong AI and data-center power demand, with recent coverage highlighting Eaton as a key “grid-to-chip” infrastructure winner after record first-quarter sales and strong Electrical Americas growth. Why Eaton (ETN) Is Benefiting From AI’s Grid-to-Chip Power Demands

The company continues to benefit from strong AI and data-center power demand, with recent coverage highlighting Eaton as a key “grid-to-chip” infrastructure winner after record first-quarter sales and strong Electrical Americas growth. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered some earnings estimates, including Q2 2026 to $3.08 from $3.19, Q1 2027 to $3.34 from $3.39, Q2 2027 to $3.77 from $3.85, FY2027 to $15.20 from $15.29, and FY2028 to $17.12 from $17.14.

Zacks Research lowered some earnings estimates, including Q2 2026 to $3.08 from $3.19, Q1 2027 to $3.34 from $3.39, Q2 2027 to $3.77 from $3.85, FY2027 to $15.20 from $15.29, and FY2028 to $17.12 from $17.14. Neutral Sentiment: The changes are relatively small, so they may not materially alter the broader bullish view on Eaton, but they do show some caution around near-term margin and demand assumptions.

The changes are relatively small, so they may not materially alter the broader bullish view on Eaton, but they do show some caution around near-term margin and demand assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Any reduction in earnings expectations can weigh on a stock trading at a premium valuation, especially if investors were expecting more aggressive growth from Eaton’s electrification and AI-infrastructure exposure.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

Further Reading

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