Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of JLL FY2027 Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note issued on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $25.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $25.56. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle's current full-year earnings is $22.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle's Q1 2028 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $29.37 EPS.

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Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.35%.The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $394.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $333.42 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $259.83 and a 12-month high of $363.06. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $307.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 402 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total transaction of $121,295.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,318,258.37. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $4,405,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,901,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,836 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $333,451,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,723,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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