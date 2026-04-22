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Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of NBR Q1 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Nabors Industries logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research raised its Q1 2028 EPS estimate for Nabors to $0.44 from $0.34, reflecting a more optimistic near-term earnings outlook even though the consensus full-year estimate remains negative at ($6.09) per share.
  • Nabors beat expectations in its most recent quarter with $0.17 EPS (versus a consensus of ($2.93)) and $797.5M revenue (+9% YoY), and the stock jumped about 4.5% to $82.83 while trading at a P/E of 5.02.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed—2 Buys, 4 Holds and 2 Sells with a consensus target of $74.38—and institutional ownership is very high at 81.92%, with several hedge funds materially increasing stakes.
  • Five stocks we like better than Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2028 earnings estimates for Nabors Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries' current full-year earnings is ($6.09) per share.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.93) by $3.10. Nabors Industries had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $797.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $795.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.67) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NBR

Nabors Industries Trading Up 4.5%

NBR stock opened at $82.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.87. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,260,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $68,418,000 after purchasing an additional 485,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 232.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,841 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 129,904 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 446.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,715 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 108,447 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 26.9% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 491,795 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 104,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 846.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,106 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 100,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company's stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company's operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land‐based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors' integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full‐service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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