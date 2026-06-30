Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of Terex FY2026 Earnings

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for Terex in a report released on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.83. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terex's current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex's Q2 2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.87%.The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS.

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TEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised Terex from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Terex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Terex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on TEX

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of Terex stock opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. Terex has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $74.69. The firm's 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $61.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Terex's dividend payout ratio is 32.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $361,427.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Terex by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,442,435 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $262,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,444 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Terex by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,798,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $149,363,000 after buying an additional 425,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Terex by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,042 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $89,094,000 after buying an additional 727,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,342 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $86,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,942 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $86,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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