Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of USAC Q1 Earnings

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2028 EPS estimates for shares of USA Compression Partners in a report issued on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners' current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for USA Compression Partners' FY2028 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $252.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 87.34%.

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A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Texas Capital raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USAC

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.21. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 93,810 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. USA Compression Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners NYSE: USAC is a Houston-based master limited partnership specializing in natural gas compression services for oil and gas producers. The company offers a full suite of midstream compression solutions designed to enhance production flow and optimize field operations. Its core activities include the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, operation and maintenance of natural gas compression equipment onshore across key U.S. basins.

USA Compression's product and service offerings encompass new equipment deployment, aftermarket parts and component sales, field service support, and instrumentation and control systems.

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