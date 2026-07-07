Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for NOG Q2 Earnings

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas' current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOG. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.88.

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Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company's fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $31.28.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 33.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 181.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,107 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 429.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 85.7% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 572.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi bought 25,760 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.40 per share, with a total value of $499,744.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,713,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,240,813.60. The trade was a 1.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas's payout ratio is -28.26%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is a publicly traded independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company's primary operations are concentrated in the Williston Basin, where it secures acreage positions and partners with drilling operators to advance upstream projects. Through strategic leasehold acquisitions and joint ventures, Northern Oil and Gas seeks to expand its footprint in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Northern Oil and Gas employs horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies to develop unconventional resource plays, particularly in the Bakken, Three Forks and Red River formations of North Dakota and Montana.

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