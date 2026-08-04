Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of Assurant Q1 Earnings

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.84. The consensus estimate for Assurant's current full-year earnings is $21.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant's FY2028 earnings at $24.44 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.66. Assurant had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

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AIZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Assurant from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Assurant in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Assurant from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $291.43.

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Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock opened at $282.81 on Tuesday. Assurant has a 1 year low of $186.98 and a 1 year high of $284.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.00. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,574,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Assurant by 676.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $57,862,000 after buying an additional 209,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Assurant by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,125,406 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $245,121,000 after buying an additional 205,767 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,235 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $77,610,000 after buying an additional 177,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in Assurant by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 390,205 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $93,981,000 after buying an additional 150,168 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.77, for a total transaction of $503,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,213,592.28. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith Meier sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.31, for a total transaction of $6,357,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,959.12. This represents a 57.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $9,211,620. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Assurant's dividend payout ratio is 18.01%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of risk management products and services, specializing in the housing and lifestyle markets. The company offers insurance and related products designed to help consumers protect their homes, personal belongings, and electronic devices. Its core offerings include renters insurance, manufactured housing finance, flood insurance, mobile device protection plans, and extended service contracts for appliances and electronics.

Within its Global Housing segment, Assurant partners with mortgage lenders, financial institutions and government agencies to deliver specialty insurance and risk mitigation services.

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