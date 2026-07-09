Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of OPTU FY2026 Earnings

Optimum Communications, Inc. (NYSE:OPTU - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Optimum Communications in a report released on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Optimum Communications' current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share.

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Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Optimum Communications from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Optimum Communications from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Optimum Communications from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Optimum Communications from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $1.25 target price on Optimum Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Optimum Communications has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $0.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Optimum Communications

Optimum Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:OPTU opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $667.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.15. Optimum Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of Optimum Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 1,199,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,651.79. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $71,800. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTU. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Optimum Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,002,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Optimum Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $41,297,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Optimum Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,135,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Optimum Communications in the 4th quarter worth $24,478,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Optimum Communications by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,803,557 shares of the company's stock worth $21,217,000 after buying an additional 879,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company's stock.

About Optimum Communications

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

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