Zacks Research Has Strong Estimate for VMI FY2026 Earnings

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $22.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $22.30. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries' current full-year earnings is $22.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valmont Industries' Q4 2026 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $6.52 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $29.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $600.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Valmont Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $645.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $587.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on VMI

Valmont Industries Stock Up 1.6%

VMI opened at $489.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $535.17 and a 200-day moving average of $480.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $358.95 and a 1-year high of $585.71.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.70%.The firm's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,997 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $164,009,000 after buying an additional 32,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,059 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $148,509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,948 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $112,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 118.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 282,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $108,884,000 after buying an additional 153,418 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 252,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $100,933,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,475. This represents a 22.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John L. Schwietz purchased 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $486.14 per share, with a total value of $101,117.12. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,454,530.88. This represents a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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