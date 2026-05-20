Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for IFF Earnings

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances' current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances' Q3 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances's quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $84.80 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of IFF opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $84.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. International Flavors & Fragrances's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 142,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $9,958,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,422,730 shares in the company, valued at $169,906,054.90. This trade represents a 6.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company's stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

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