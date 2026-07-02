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Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for CFR Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 2, 2026
Cullen/Frost Bankers logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research slightly lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2028 EPS estimate to $2.36 from $2.37, signaling a mildly more negative outlook. The current full-year consensus estimate remains $10.54 per share.
  • The stock has mixed analyst sentiment overall: the average rating is Hold, with a consensus price target of $150.73. Recent calls have included upgrades, holds, and one sell rating.
  • Cullen/Frost recently beat quarterly EPS expectations with $2.65 per share and raised its dividend to $1.03 per share, boosting the annualized payout to $4.12. The stock was trading near its 52-week high at $155.90.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers' current full-year earnings is $10.54 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $150.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR stock opened at $155.90 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.86%.The business had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $124,118.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,062.48. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the bank's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 257 shares of the bank's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 320 shares of the bank's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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