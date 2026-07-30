Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for WTW Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) - Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public's current full-year earnings is $19.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public's Q1 2028 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $23.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WTW. Weiss Ratings cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $374.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $283.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $319.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $351.80.

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Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.1%

WTW stock opened at $315.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $240.61 and a twelve month high of $352.79. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.64 and a 200-day moving average of $286.53.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 16.84%.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $27,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lucy Clarke bought 1,896 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,349.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,976.29. This represents a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Key Headlines Impacting Willis Towers Watson Public

Here are the key news stories impacting Willis Towers Watson Public this week:

Positive Sentiment: WTW reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.35 per share , surpassing the Zacks consensus estimate of $3.13 and rising from $2.86 a year earlier. The earnings beat reinforces the company’s recent record of outperforming expectations. Willis Towers Watson Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

WTW reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of , surpassing the Zacks consensus estimate of $3.13 and rising from $2.86 a year earlier. The earnings beat reinforces the company’s recent record of outperforming expectations. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue reached $2.47 billion , above the $2.42 billion analyst forecast. Reports also highlighted increases in adjusted profit and revenue, while WTW posted a 21.52% return on equity and a 16.84% net margin. WTW Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Quarterly revenue reached , above the $2.42 billion analyst forecast. Reports also highlighted increases in adjusted profit and revenue, while WTW posted a 21.52% return on equity and a 16.84% net margin. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings release provides a stronger fundamental result for the June quarter, but the supplied reports do not identify a new outlook, acquisition, buyback, or dividend announcement that would materially change the valuation narrative. Willis Towers Watson Earnings Results

The earnings release provides a stronger fundamental result for the June quarter, but the supplied reports do not identify a new outlook, acquisition, buyback, or dividend announcement that would materially change the valuation narrative. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research made small cuts to several future EPS estimates, including Q2 2027 to $3.78 from $3.79, Q1 2028 to $4.65 from $4.66, Q2 2028 to $4.48 from $4.49, and fiscal 2028 to $23.57 from $23.60. The revisions are minor but suggest limited changes to longer-term expectations rather than a broad upward estimate reset.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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