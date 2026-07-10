Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for IDEX Earnings

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for IDEX's current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX's Q3 2027 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.58 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS.

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IEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised IDEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IEX

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX stock opened at $219.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $157.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.18.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company's stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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