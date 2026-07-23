Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for HP Earnings

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP - Free Report) - Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne's current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne's Q2 2028 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

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Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $932.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.60 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:HP opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 174.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,044,383 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $30,993,000 after buying an additional 1,298,510 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081,644 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $59,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,537 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 316.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,218,057 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,907,000 after purchasing an additional 925,921 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,130,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 109.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,169 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $60,392,000 after acquiring an additional 874,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company's stock.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Helmerich & Payne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.39%.

More Helmerich & Payne News

Here are the key news stories impacting Helmerich & Payne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted its FY2027 EPS estimate for Helmerich & Payne to $1.22 from $1.10, suggesting better earnings power next year.

Zacks Research lifted its FY2027 EPS estimate for Helmerich & Payne to $1.22 from $1.10, suggesting better earnings power next year. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its FY2028 EPS forecast to $2.15 from $1.98, reinforcing a more optimistic longer-term outlook.

The firm also increased its FY2028 EPS forecast to $2.15 from $1.98, reinforcing a more optimistic longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised near- and mid-term estimates for Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, which may indicate improving expectations for the company’s drilling activity and earnings trajectory.

Analysts raised near- and mid-term estimates for Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, which may indicate improving expectations for the company’s drilling activity and earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Omega Oil & Gas began mobilizing Helmerich & Payne’s FlexRig 648 for a drilling program, which highlights ongoing rig demand but does not yet provide financial details. Article Title

Omega Oil & Gas began mobilizing Helmerich & Payne’s FlexRig 648 for a drilling program, which highlights ongoing rig demand but does not yet provide financial details. Neutral Sentiment: Omega Oil & Gas also noted the start of a separate Taroom Trough drilling program using Helmerich & Payne equipment, another sign of operational activity without immediate earnings impact. Article Title

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

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