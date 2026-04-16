Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for HP Earnings

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne's current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne's FY2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.80.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.1%

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.03. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $37.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $990.16 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The firm's revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2,433.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,377.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 46.5% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,745 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 184.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 58,771 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $2,152,194.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 175,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,430,069.18. The trade was a 25.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Helmerich & Payne's payout ratio is currently -31.35%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Helmerich & Payne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Helmerich & Payne wasn't on the list.

While Helmerich & Payne currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here