Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for KNSL Earnings

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.84. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group's current full-year earnings is $21.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group's Q4 2026 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KNSL. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $366.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $362.11.

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Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $363.09 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $328.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $287.20 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $548.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $445.13 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm's revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 56.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,977 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Steelhead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 185.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CAO Christopher R. Tangard purchased 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 380 shares in the company, valued at $115,520. This represents a 660.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Salmaan K. Allibhai sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.17, for a total value of $77,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,214.65. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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