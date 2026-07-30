Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for DY Earnings

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dycom Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $5.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.78. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries' current full-year earnings is $15.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dycom Industries' Q3 2028 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

DY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $482.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush set a $654.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $415.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $554.92.

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Dycom Industries Price Performance

DY opened at $371.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $451.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.63. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $233.00 and a 12-month high of $566.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.69. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.400-4.820 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company's stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

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