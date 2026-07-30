Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for EMBJ Earnings

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica's current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica's Q1 2028 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EMBJ. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "sector outperform" rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.29.

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Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica stock opened at $67.37 on Thursday. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBJ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter worth $68,460,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 970,129 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $58,644,000 after buying an additional 166,489 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,696,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the first quarter valued at about $21,687,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company's stock.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Company Profile

Embraer SA NYSE: EMBJ, legally known as Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA, is a global aerospace company headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells commercial, executive, defence and agricultural aircraft. Embraer’s product portfolio includes the popular E-Jets family for regional and short-haul carriers, the advanced E2 series, a range of business jets under the Phenom, Legacy and Praetor brands, the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and light attack aircraft, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport platform, and the Ipanema agricultural aircraft.

Embraer’s commercial aviation segment focuses on regional airlines and air taxi operators, offering aircraft that seat between 70 and 150 passengers.

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