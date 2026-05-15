Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for Masco Earnings

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) - Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Masco in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Masco's current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masco's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $80.07.

Get Masco alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on MAS

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $68.23 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.22. Masco has a 12-month low of $58.16 and a 12-month high of $79.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.16. Masco had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 815.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Masco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.76%.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $53,724.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $899,719.20. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 370 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 2,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Masco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Masco to $4.27 per share from $4.22, a modest sign of stronger near-term profit expectations versus the current consensus of $4.25.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Masco to $4.27 per share from $4.22, a modest sign of stronger near-term profit expectations versus the current consensus of $4.25. Positive Sentiment: The same analyst group lifted its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $1.28 from $1.26 and increased its Q1 2028 EPS forecast to $1.21 from $1.15, indicating confidence in Masco’s earnings trajectory over the next few years.

The same analyst group lifted its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $1.28 from $1.26 and increased its Q1 2028 EPS forecast to $1.21 from $1.15, indicating confidence in Masco’s earnings trajectory over the next few years. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also nudged up its FY2028 EPS estimate to $5.19 from $5.18, reinforcing the view that Masco can continue compounding earnings over the long term.

Zacks also nudged up its FY2028 EPS estimate to $5.19 from $5.18, reinforcing the view that Masco can continue compounding earnings over the long term. Positive Sentiment: Masco recently outlined its growth strategy and long-term financial targets at Investor Day, which may be helping investors focus on the company’s 2028 goals rather than just short-term construction-market noise. Masco Corporation Provides Strategic Update and Long-Term Financial Targets

Masco recently outlined its growth strategy and long-term financial targets at Investor Day, which may be helping investors focus on the company’s 2028 goals rather than just short-term construction-market noise. Neutral Sentiment: At the annual meeting, shareholders approved governance changes and elected directors, which is more of a corporate housekeeping update than a direct earnings catalyst. Masco Shareholders Approve Governance Changes and Board Elections

At the annual meeting, shareholders approved governance changes and elected directors, which is more of a corporate housekeeping update than a direct earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its estimates for Q3 2026, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027 EPS, which could temper enthusiasm by suggesting some quarter-to-quarter earnings pressure later in the forecast period.

About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Masco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Masco wasn't on the list.

While Masco currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here