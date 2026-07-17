Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for Ovintiv Earnings

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv's current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv's Q1 2027 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($3.27) EPS for the quarter. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter.

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Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ovintiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a C$80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Ovintiv to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a C$70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and an average target price of C$75.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV opened at C$79.30 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is C$78.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.59, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.39. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$50.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.86.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Ovintiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Key Ovintiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovintiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted its FY2027 EPS estimate for Ovintiv to $7.85 from $7.72, suggesting stronger longer-term earnings power.

Zacks Research lifted its FY2027 EPS estimate for Ovintiv to $7.85 from $7.72, suggesting stronger longer-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: The firm also raised FY2028 EPS estimates to $10.15 from $10.01, while nudging up multiple quarterly forecasts for 2026-2028, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, and Q2 2028.

The firm also raised FY2028 EPS estimates to $10.15 from $10.01, while nudging up multiple quarterly forecasts for 2026-2028, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, and Q2 2028. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the upgrades, the consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings remains $5.66 per share, indicating analysts are still broadly aligned on near-term results.

Despite the upgrades, the consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings remains $5.66 per share, indicating analysts are still broadly aligned on near-term results. Negative Sentiment: Zacks slightly lowered its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $2.21 from $2.22, a minor offset to the broader series of upward revisions.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc is an oil and natural gas company actively engaged in the exploration for, and the development and production of, oil and natural gas reserves in the province of Alberta. Ovintiv's primary focus is on the scalable and repeatable condensate-rich Montney formation in the Pipestone and Wapiti areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

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