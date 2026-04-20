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Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for WTRG Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Essential Utilities logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research raised its Q1 2026 EPS estimate for Essential Utilities to $0.98 (from $0.96) and lists a full-year consensus of $1.99 per share, while also issuing multi-quarter estimates through 2027.
  • Essential Utilities recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting $0.47 EPS vs. a $0.36 consensus and revenue of $699.1M (up 15.7% year-over-year) in the quarter ended Feb. 26.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.3426 per share (annualized $1.37) with an ex-dividend date of May 12 and a yield of about 3.5%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Essential Utilities.

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a research report issued on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities' current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essential Utilities' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $699.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.60 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm's revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

WTRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Argus raised shares of Essential Utilities to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on WTRG

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $38.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $36.32 and a one year high of $42.37.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities's dividend payout ratio is 61.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1,163.8% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 733 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, formerly known as Aqua America, is a publicly traded water and natural gas utility holding company. Through its regulated water and wastewater subsidiaries, the company provides essential water services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition, Essential Utilities delivers natural gas distribution services in Pennsylvania through its Peoples Gas subsidiary, offering integrated utility solutions under a unified corporate framework.

The company traces its roots to the Philadelphia Suburban Water Company, founded in 1886 to serve growing communities outside Philadelphia.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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