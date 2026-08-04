Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Fatpipe Inc/UT

Fatpipe Inc/UT (NASDAQ:FATN - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2027 earnings estimates for Fatpipe Inc/UT in a report released on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst L. Thompson now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Fatpipe Inc/UT's current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fatpipe Inc/UT's FY2028 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Fatpipe Inc/UT (NASDAQ:FATN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. Fatpipe Inc/UT had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 26.87%.

Get Fatpipe Inc/UT alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Fatpipe Inc/UT from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Fatpipe Inc/UT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Fatpipe Inc/UT in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Fatpipe Inc/UT in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fatpipe Inc/UT has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fatpipe Inc/UT

Fatpipe Inc/UT Stock Up 13.3%

Shares of FATN opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $5.68. Fatpipe Inc/UT has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $96.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fatpipe Inc/UT

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Fatpipe Inc/UT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fatpipe Inc/UT (NASDAQ:FATN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fatpipe Inc/UT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fatpipe Inc/UT Company Profile

FatPipe is a pioneer in enterprise-class, application-aware, secure software-defined wide area network (“SD-WAN”) solutions for organizations, including enterprises, communication service providers, security service providers, government organizations, and middle-market companies. Organizations, large and small, have become increasingly dependent on their information technology (“IT”) network infrastructure for data access and communications, and the critical importance of network reliability, extensibility, and durability has continued to grow as the volume of traffic across those networks expands.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fatpipe Inc/UT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fatpipe Inc/UT wasn't on the list.

While Fatpipe Inc/UT currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here