Zacks Research Predicts Stronger Earnings for Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH - Free Report) - Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii's current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.01 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

BOH has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $85.40.

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Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 2.5%

BOH stock opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.34. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 20.46%.The company had revenue of $192.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $193.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Bank of Hawaii's payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1,497.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 575 shares of the bank's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Bank of Hawaii News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of Hawaii this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Bank of Hawaii to $5.69 from $5.45, suggesting improved earnings expectations.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Bank of Hawaii to $5.69 from $5.45, suggesting improved earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm increased its FY2027 EPS forecast to $6.01 from $5.83, reinforcing a brighter longer-term profit outlook.

The firm increased its FY2027 EPS forecast to $6.01 from $5.83, reinforcing a brighter longer-term profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly estimates were also lifted for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, indicating analysts see steadier earnings momentum ahead.

Quarterly estimates were also lifted for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, indicating analysts see steadier earnings momentum ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on BOH, so the revisions are supportive but not strong enough to turn bullish.

Zacks Research kept a rating on BOH, so the revisions are supportive but not strong enough to turn bullish. Negative Sentiment: One estimate was trimmed: Q1 2028 EPS was lowered to $1.42 from $1.45, showing some caution farther out.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii NYSE: BOH is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

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