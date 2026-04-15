Zacks Research Predicts Weaker Earnings for Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences' current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Argus upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.0%

GILD stock opened at $140.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $1,447,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 642,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,999,775.32. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,101,620. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 299,280 shares of company stock worth $42,820,550 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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