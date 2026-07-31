Zacks Research Upgrades BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) to Strong-Buy

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

BESIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Up 5.9%

BESIY opened at $228.67 on Wednesday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $122.81 and a 12 month high of $374.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.74.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 51.09%. The company had revenue of $290.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries NV OTCMKTS: BESIY, commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI's platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

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