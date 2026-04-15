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Zacks Research Upgrades Shell (NYSE:SHEL) to Strong-Buy

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Shell logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Shell to a Strong-Buy, adding the stock to its momentum and income lists which could attract institutional and quant flows.
  • Corporate catalysts include talks to sell Shell’s South Africa retail fuel network to ADNOC (~$1B), ongoing share buybacks, and reports of a deal to operate the Loran gas field in Venezuela, all of which could support cash generation and future production optionality.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed—consensus is a Moderate Buy (average target $91.55) with three Strong Buy, four Buy and twelve Hold ratings—while the stock trades near $91.36 (52-week high $94.90), has a PE of 15.23, and recently missed quarterly EPS and revenue estimates.
  • Five stocks we like better than Shell.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Shell from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Shell from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Shell to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $91.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company's 50-day moving average price is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06. Shell has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $94.90. The stock has a market cap of $258.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.10.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.07). Shell had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 6.52%.The business had revenue of $64.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 473 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company's stock.

Shell News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc NYSE: SHEL is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell's principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Shell (NYSE:SHEL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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