Zacks Research Upgrades Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Strong-Buy

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Williams Trading set a $48.00 target price on Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.12.

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Steven Madden Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $39.89 on Monday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock's 50 day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $653.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $646.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, insider Christina Ciglar sold 5,147 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $230,276.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,848. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $25,900.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at $322,038.29. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,270 shares of company stock valued at $276,992. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 86.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 1,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 892 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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