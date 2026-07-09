Zacks Research Upgrades Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) to Strong-Buy

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Suzano from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Suzano from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.20.

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Suzano Price Performance

NYSE:SUZ opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Suzano has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suzano

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Suzano by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,457 shares of the company's stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in Suzano by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 2,589,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,918,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Suzano by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 155,551 shares of the company's stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 56,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Suzano by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,300 shares of the company's stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 210,200 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 11.8% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 22,356 shares of the company's stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company's stock.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA is a Brazil-based pulp and paper company recognized as one of the world's leading producers of eucalyptus pulp. The company develops and supplies a wide range of fiber-based products that serve global demand in printing and writing papers, tissue paper, packaging, and specialty paper markets. With an extensive network of industrial units and logistics operations, Suzano manages every stage of production from forest plantations to final delivery, emphasizing integrated operations and quality control.

At the core of Suzano's business is its sustainable forestry model, which covers more than one million hectares of managed eucalyptus plantations across Brazil.

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