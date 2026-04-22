Zacks Research Upgrades Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) to Strong-Buy

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts: Sign Up

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Uranium Royalty from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uranium Royalty from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Uranium Royalty from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on UROY

Uranium Royalty Price Performance

Shares of Uranium Royalty stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. Uranium Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $522.93 million, a P/E ratio of 178.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Uranium Royalty had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Royalty will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 33,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 2,450,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company's stock.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral rights acquisition, royalty and streaming company focused exclusively on the uranium sector. Established in early 2021 and listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol UROY, the company seeks to provide investors with leveraged exposure to uranium prices without direct mining risk. Rather than owning or operating mines, Uranium Royalty acquires long-term royalties and streams on both production and development-stage uranium projects worldwide.

The company’s diversified portfolio encompasses royalty interests across multiple jurisdictions, including Canada, the United States, South America, Central Asia and Australia.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uranium Royalty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uranium Royalty wasn't on the list.

While Uranium Royalty currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here