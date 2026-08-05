Zacks Research Weighs in on Chubb's Q3 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Chubb in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.28. The consensus estimate for Chubb's current full-year earnings is $27.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chubb's FY2026 earnings at $27.38 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $6.97 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $28.14 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $7.94 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $7.89 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $30.67 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.77 by $0.49. Chubb had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other research firms also recently commented on CB. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chubb from $374.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $360.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $348.31 on Wednesday. Chubb has a twelve month low of $265.30 and a twelve month high of $365.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company's 50 day moving average is $339.18 and its 200 day moving average is $329.56. The company has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 34,249,183 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,689,855,000 after buying an additional 2,916,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,045,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,827,852,000 after acquiring an additional 68,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chubb by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,947,799 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,665,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,987 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,481,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,895,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Chubb by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,428,278,000 after purchasing an additional 513,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 8,502 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $3,099,319.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,749 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,860.46. This represents a 20.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb's payout ratio is 14.43%.

Key Chubb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Chubb’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $27.38 from $26.72, lifted Q1 2027 to $7.20 from $7.10, and increased Q3 2027 to $6.78 from $6.58. The firm also raised Q2 2028 EPS to $7.89 from $7.31, Q1 2028 to $7.94 from $7.92, and FY2028 to $30.67 from $29.97. These upgrades indicate improving confidence in Chubb’s longer-term earnings trajectory.

Zacks Research raised Chubb’s FY2026 EPS estimate to from $26.72, lifted Q1 2027 to $7.20 from $7.10, and increased Q3 2027 to $6.78 from $6.58. The firm also raised Q2 2028 EPS to $7.89 from $7.31, Q1 2028 to $7.94 from $7.92, and FY2028 to from $29.97. These upgrades indicate improving confidence in Chubb’s longer-term earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Chubb’s projected FY2026 earnings of $27.38 are broadly in line with the $27.40 consensus estimate, while the FY2028 forecast implies continued earnings expansion. The outlook supports the investment case built on disciplined underwriting, premium growth and rising investment income.

Chubb’s projected FY2026 earnings of $27.38 are broadly in line with the $27.40 consensus estimate, while the FY2028 forecast implies continued earnings expansion. The outlook supports the investment case built on disciplined underwriting, premium growth and rising investment income. Neutral Sentiment: Chubb announced leadership changes in its Westchester wholesale excess and surplus-lines business. Dave Lupica will become executive chairman, while Dave Roberts will serve as division president. The appointments are intended to support continuity and execution but are not expected to materially change near-term financial results. Westchester, a Chubb Company, Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Chubb announced leadership changes in its Westchester wholesale excess and surplus-lines business. Dave Lupica will become executive chairman, while Dave Roberts will serve as division president. The appointments are intended to support continuity and execution but are not expected to materially change near-term financial results. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate to $28.14 from $28.39, reduced Q2 2027 to $7.19 from $7.34, and cut Q4 2027 to $6.97 from $7.37. It also trimmed Q3 2026 to $6.19 from $6.28. The reductions partially offset the longer-term upgrades and point to some uncertainty around intermediate earnings performance.

Zacks Research lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate to $28.14 from $28.39, reduced Q2 2027 to $7.19 from $7.34, and cut Q4 2027 to $6.97 from $7.37. It also trimmed Q3 2026 to $6.19 from $6.28. The reductions partially offset the longer-term upgrades and point to some uncertainty around intermediate earnings performance. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks analysis said Chubb’s growth profile remains solid but cautioned that the stock trades at a premium valuation. That may limit upside unless earnings continue to outperform, leading to a more cautious “hold or buy” debate among investors. Chubb's Solid Growth Comes With a Premium Valuation

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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