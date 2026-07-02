Zacks Research Weighs in on Delek US's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delek US in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delek US's current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share.

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Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Delek US to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Delek US from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Delek US

Delek US Trading Up 4.7%

NYSE DK opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03. Delek US has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Delek US's payout ratio is presently -112.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Delek US news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,792,457.50. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Robert G. Wright sold 10,720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $504,590.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,266,326.36. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,270 shares of company stock worth $1,828,718. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Delek US by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,774 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $390,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,190 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Delek US by 3,979.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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