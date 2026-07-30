Zai Lab (ZLAB) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.6794) per share and revenue of $103.8660 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a negative return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $99.61 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Zai Lab to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zai Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $18.31 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $39.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 7,026 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $130,191.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,203,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,306,117.52. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director William Lis sold 7,040 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $127,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,405.33. This trade represents a 12.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 90,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Zai Lab stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB - Free Report) by 214.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,771 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada's holdings in Zai Lab were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZLAB. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zai Lab from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Zai Lab from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Zai Lab from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Zai Lab

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd NASDAQ: ZLAB is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Zai Lab operates R&D centers in Asia and the United States and maintains commercial offices across Greater China, North America, Europe and Australia. The company's end-to-end platform encompasses discovery biology, translational development, clinical research and global supply chain management.

The company's marketed portfolio is anchored by Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), a next-generation Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved for several B-cell malignancies.

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